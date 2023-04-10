Boy (15) dies in Laois quad bike incident

Gardaí are investigating the death of a teenager (15) in a quad bike incident in Co Laois. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating the death of a teenager (15) in a quad bike incident in Co Laois on Easter Sunday.

The crash occurred at 2pm in a wooded area close to the village of Emo, Co Laois.

The victim has been named locally as David Brown from Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 2pm, and the teenager was found with fatal injuries. Officers have remained at the scene to investigate.

The boy is from a well-known family from Portlaoise. He had represented Laois in the Celtic Challenge hurling competition on Saturday against Kildare, and represented Portlaoise GAA.

He was also a member of the Laois minor hurling panel that defeated Antrim on Friday.

David is survived by his parents James and Carmel, brother Conor and sister Sarah. He was a third-year student in Portlaoise CBS where he represented the school’s football and hurling teams.

The school paid tribute to David on its app this evening and offered their condolences to his family.

In a statement Portlaoise GAA Club said: “We are heartbroken beyond words. David was one of our very best and brightest. In football and in hurling. For club and for county. Vibrant, fearless, skilful, determined, proud – a shining star on every team he played for. Brilliant attitude and manners, always respectful to his coaches and his team-mates, always willing to listen and to learn.

“Already a hero in the eyes of so many of our youngest, David was a cast iron prospect for the future of our senior teams. It is difficult to process this. We will do our best to support each other over the times ahead.

“James, Carmel, Conor, Sarah – we are so sorry for your immense loss. We share your profound grief. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with you and the extended Brown and Maloney families.

“To David’s many friends, team-mates, coaches, parents of friends ... please stay close and connected over the coming days.

“RIP David. Forever young. Forever a Star. Funeral arrangements to follow.”