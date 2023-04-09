Woman (70s) dies after being hit by car in Co Monaghan

A female pedestrian was killed on the R183 Newbliss Road at Clonavilla, near Clones, Co Monaghan, at about 10.45pm on Saturday. Photograph: Google Street View

A woman in her 70s died after being struck by a car on Saturday night in Co Monaghan.

The incident happened on the R183 Newbliss Road at Clonavilla, near Clones, at about 10.45pm.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

The R183 at Clonavilla has been closed and local diversions are in place pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Any road users with footage, including dashcam footage, and who were travelling on the R183 Newbliss Road between 10pm and 11pm are asked to send it to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. – PA