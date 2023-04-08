Woman who died after horse riding incident in Co Galway named

A woman who died following an incident involving a horse in Co Galway on Thursday has been named locally as Heather Hewitt.

It is understood the incident at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre occurred when a horse was being mounted.

Ms Hewitt, née Campbell, lived in Knockanarra, Williamstown, Co Galway. She is formerly of Crowborough, East Sussex, England.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transferred to University Hospital Galway for a postmortem examination.

READ MORE

It is understood that a member of the Health and Safety Authority has visited the scene. It is being treated as a tragic accident.

Ms Hewitt, who was in her 40s, was the treasurer of the Glenway Riding Club. She is survived by her husband Kieran, daughter Beth, parents Clive and Tracy, sister Andrea, stepchildren Conor, Jack and Millie, and extended family and friends.

Her funeral will take place at a later date in the UK. The family said they would like to send their gratitude to those who helped following the incident and also for their “kindness and support” at this time.

Among those who paid tribute to Ms Hewitt was the western region of the Association of Irish Riding Clubs. AIRC West said they were shocked and saddened on hearing of the untimely death of the Glenway Riding Club member.

“On behalf of AIRC West Regional Committee, may we express our sincerest condolences to Heather’s family, friends and fellow club members.

“Our thoughts are with you all and we would like you to know that we are here to support you in any way. May the love of those around you help through the days ahead.”

The Burren Riding Club said their thoughts and prayers were with Kieran “the heartbroken husband” of Heather, her family, many friends, her club and all their members.

“Our hearts break for you all. We send you all our deepest and sincerest condolences. As a mark of respect we will not be running our show this Sunday 9th April.”

Expressions of sympathy also came in from Tynagh Riding Club in Galway and Benbulben Riding Club in Sligo.