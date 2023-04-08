PSNI charge man with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick

Geila Ibramm, from Romania, was found at a home on Dock Road in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Northern Ireland have charged a man with the murder of a woman in her 20s in Limerick.

The body of the woman, named by gardaí late on Friday as 26 year-old Geila Ibram from Romania, was found at a home on Dock Road in the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch who are assisting An Garda Síochána with the murder investigation, said a 26-year-old man has been charged to appear in Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Limerick are continuing to investigate the murder and say they are liaising with their colleagues in the PSNI.

A formal identification of the woman was carried out by family members earlier on Friday, at the Morgue in University Hospital Limerick.

Investigating gardaí have now completed technical examinations which had been taking place at two separate scenes.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. - PA