Man dies following road crash in Co Antrim last month

Aodhán Gillen (22) died in hospital following a road crash in Co Antrim last month. Photograph: Twitter

A man has died following a road crash in Co Antrim last month.

Police have named the pedestrian who died as Aodhán Gillen (22) from the Newtownabbey area.

One car was involved in the crash in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey early on Tuesday, March 14th.

Police received a report after 7.40am that day that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a grey-coloured Volkswagen Tiguan.

READ MORE

“Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away,” police said.

Tributes were paid to the Irish League footballer, who played for the east Belfast side Dundela FC after stints at Newington and Carrick Rangers.

In a statement Dundela FC said Mr Gillen’s caring nature and friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club.

“We as a club cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhan’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time,” the club said.

Other Irish League clubs have also expressed their condolences.

The PSNI asked anyone who was travelling in the Scullions Road area around the time and date of the crash and who has dash-cam footage to contact them. – PA