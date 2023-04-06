Some asylum seekers refused re-entry to Citywest over ‘serious anti-social behaviour’

The transit hub is at capacity and has been closed to new arrivals since January.

About 40 asylum seekers were refused re-entry to the Citywest transit hub following a fire drill on Tuesday due to “serious anti-social behaviour”, according to the Department of Integration.

A fire evacuation drill took place at the accommodation quarters of the facility at 2pm, during which an estimated 500 people were evacuated from the building.

The Department of Integration said it had become aware that some people were staying at Citywest “without specific authority”.

“As people re-entered the building, staff took the opportunity to check all identification cards to verify that they were assigned a place within the Citywest transit hub,” a spokesman said.

“A number of people who had previously been requested to leave due to anti-social behaviour were also identified and informed they would not be permitted to re-enter.

“An Garda Síochána works closely with the Department in ensuring the safety of staff and residents. The Garda are regularly present at the facility. On this occasion, there was an increased number due to the heightened tension involved in refusing re-entry.”

The spokesman said “approximately 40 people” were informed they would not be permitted to re-enter the facility.

“The majority of these were individuals who regrettably had displayed serious anti-social behaviour in relation to others staying at the transit hub,” he said.

“Within this number, approximately six people were identified as not having specific authority to stay at Citywest transit hub.”

He said all asylum seekers and refugees “have a responsibility of good conduct towards one another and towards hub staff providing assistance”.

Asked if the Department is aware of where the individuals who were refused re-entry are currently, the spokesman said: “Those involved in repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour will not be prioritised for accommodation.

“In such instances, [asylum seekers] will be required to apply to be re-accommodated.”

On the fire drill, the spokesman said the Department “has a responsibility to ensure the safety of both staff and persons on site”.

“It is standard practice in the Citywest transit hub to check the fire alarm on a weekly basis,” he said. “It is also good practice to carry out fire evacuation drills to ensure everyone is well-versed in how to safely evacuate the building if the need arises.

“The Health and Safety Authority specifically recommend that regular fire drills are conducted to ensure emergency exits are passable.”

The transit hub is at capacity and has been closed to new arrivals since January. More than 730 people are sleeping at the hub, which has 600 beds. It remains paused to new arrivals until numbers there can be reduced.

Of the 820 asylum seekers that have arrived since January, 472 have not been accommodated as of Wednesday.

Separate from those figures, about 50 more people arrived at Citywest on Wednesday and were informed that they would be added to the unaccommodated list.

“When accommodation becomes available they will be contacted, and were asked to leave the transit hub,” the spokesman added.