Possibility of ‘spot flooding’ on Saturday due to persistent rain

Saturday will be a wet day with possible spot flooding, before the weather becomes drier than it has been as of late, the national forecaster has said.

According to Met Éireann, rain will persist in northern, northeastern and eastern parts of the country on Saturday, with a chance of spot flooding. However, the rainfall will become lighter and patchier throughout the evening.

Scattered showers in the west and southwest will clear on Saturday morning with mainly dry conditions developing for Connacht and Munster with some sunny spells and just isolated showers.

It will be breezy at times with moderate to fresh northwest winds, while highest temperatures will be between nine and 12 degrees.

The patchy rain in eastern and northeastern counties will mostly die out overnight, and it will be dry and clear elsewhere.

A slight frost is possible over the western half of the country, with lowest temperatures of 0 to three degrees. It will be milder, but cloudier, further east.

Sunday will be a mainly dry day with spells of hazy sunshine and isolated spots of light rain or drizzle possible. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are forecast.

Dublin Fire Brigade said there will be plenty of rain, and asked members of the public to “please be vigilant if you are out for a walk with children”.

“Children can drown in as little as 6cm of water,” it said in a post on social media.

Moving into next week, there will be less rainfall than of recent weeks, with driest conditions in the east. Temperatures will be around normal for early April.