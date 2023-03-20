Tusla contacts parents whose children were seen by psychologist allegedly using ‘fake’ qualifications

Tusla has begun contacting families of children who were assessed by a psychologist under Garda investigation for allegedly using ‘fake’ qualifications.

Tusla has begun contacting families of children who were assessed by a psychologist under Garda investigation for allegedly using ‘fake’ qualifications.

The agency is at the “early stage” of a review of its use of private psychologists, it says, part of which includes a review of cases where it contracted Waterford-based psychologist Caroline Goldsmith.

Gardaí have confirmed a file has been sent to the DPP in respect of Ms Goldsmith’s alleged use of fake qualifications to secure work with the Health Service Executive (HSE). She was contracted by the HSE to assess children and adults for autism until 2012, when concerns were raised about her qualifications.

In a statement Tusla said: “We can confirm that the agency has commissioned the services of a professional by the name of Caroline Goldsmith on eight occasions which relates to five children.”

READ MORE

It continued: “We are currently completing a review of the cases we referred to Ms Goldsmith, and we are in the process of contacting individuals/parents as appropriate. At this early stage we do not believe that the service provided by Ms Goldsmith negatively impacted care planning for any individual. However, we will ensure that should a new assessment or further intervention be required, or is requested by parents or individuals, this will be provided. We fully acknowledge the concern and upset this may cause, and for that we are sincerely apologise.”

It said there were “occasions” where it commissioned “private professionals (including psychologists) to support care planning or to fulfil court direction for children in care in the absence of a timely public service being available”.

Psychologists, who remain unregulated by the health profession regulatory authority Coru, are used in family law courts to conduct parental capacity assessments, as well as reports on the “best interests” of children under either Section 47 of the Family Law Act 1995, or Section 32 of the Guardianship of Infants Act 1964. These reports are generally accepted by the courts on which to base orders affecting the future custody and care of children.

Contacted by The Irish Times on Sunday, Ms Goldsmith said: “I have not been contacted by Tusla yet so I don’t have any statement to make. I already made a statement and I would refer you to that for the moment.”

Following an RTÉ Investigates programme, broadcast on March 7th, which featured Ms Goldsmith’s engagement with vulnerable families despite some of her qualifications being allegedly “fake”, she posted an apology on YouTube for claiming to have a Ph.D. from a United States-based online university. “This was a personal error of significant proportion which I deeply regret,” she said. “Even though this was not illegal or against any regulations I do feel I let myself down. I realise this may have disappointed others, and I recognise their feelings in this regard.”

Tusla said it shared the public’s concerns about the absence of statutory regulation of the psychology profession and supported “Coru’s ongoing work in this regard”.

Both the Department of Justice and of Health have sought regulation of psychologists and their reports. In a briefing note to Minister for Justice Simon Harris last month department officials warned expert reports for family law courts on the “best interests” of children were inconsistent, unregulated and could “become an additional site of conflict” in “already highly adversarial” disputes.

Coru established a psychologists’ registration board in 2017 as a first step towards regulation. It recently acceded to a request from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to adopt a “dual stream and phased approach”. The Irish Times understands the board agreed on February 23rd to regulate specialism of clinical psychology as a next step towards regulation of the entire profession.

“This recommendation has now been communicated to the Minister, who, in accordance with the legislation will sanction the specialisms to be regulated,” said Coru.

The Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI) is concerned by the “dual approach”, saying it provides “no protection to the public”.

“It is imperative that the title of ‘psychologist’ becomes a legally protected title without further delay,” it said.