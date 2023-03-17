Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Mothering Sunday 19th March -The Fourth Sunday in Lent. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. ST. PATRICK’S DAY at 10am (Holy Communion) and 11am (Sung Eucharist). OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre- arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patricks Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral - Cathedral Church of St Anne. On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1.00pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome to from Tuesday to Saturday at 10am- 4pm. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City - Sung Eucharist is at 11am and Choral Evensong is at 3:30pm each Sunday. Weekday services are at 10am (Said Morning Prayer via webcam), 12 Noon (Said Peace Prayers via webcam), 12:45pm (Said Eucharist via webcam) and 5pm (Said Evening Prayer via webcam), and 6pm (Choral Evensong - Thursdays during choir term). ALL ARE STILL WELCOME to join us online via webcam for our services. Visit our website at www.christchurchcathedral.ie for further information. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) Mothering Sunday (Fourth Sunday in Lent). Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The Fourth Sunday in Lent, (Mothering Sunday) 19th March at 11:30am (Morning Prayer). Thursday 9th March at 10am, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Mon- Fri at 5pm. St. PATRICK’S DAY FESTIVAL SERVICE at 11:45am. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm and on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE FOURTH SUNDAY IN LENT - MOTHERING SUNDAY- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Cathedral Choir- Haydn: Little Organ Mass, Rutter: The Lord is my shepherd, Franck: Panis Angelicus, Preacher: The Revd G.V. Wharton, B.Th., M.Phil. Prebendary of Dunlavin. 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral - Responses: Tallis, Plainsong: Nunc Dimittis, Psalm 98, The Sermon in Music: Gombert: Media vita. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 - Monday - Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 -Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 - Monday - Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare - Sundays at 11:30am, Market Square, Kildare Town. The Cathedral Church of St. Brigid forms part of the Kildare and Newbridge Union of Parishes. The Parishes of Kilmeague and the Curragh Garrison church are also part of the Union. Kildare Union is grouped with the parishes of Newbridge Union. The Newbridge Union covers Newbridge town, Athgarvan, Kilcullen and Brannockstown, and has three churches: St Patrick’s, Newbridge, St John’s, Kilcullen and the recently restored St Patrick’s, Carnalway. For further details, click or tap on the link below: https://meathandkildare.org/findachurch/kildare/kildare-union-of-parishes. All are welcome.

St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh - Fourth Sunday in LENT, Mothering Sunday 19th March. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, (Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral). For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queen’s University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin - Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am (Morning Prayer) Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes Co. Cavan - Service-times are 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). UNITED SERVICE on the fifth Sunday of the Month at 10:30am -venue to be advised. Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, find us on Facebook or at http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org - Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down - Mothering Sunday (Fourth Sunday in Lent). Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. There is also a 7pm Service for Young Adults. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), Mothering Sunday. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. Preacher, Canon Mark Gardner. The Easter Vestry, an annual meeting of the parish, will be held in the church of St Catherine St James at 20.00 on Monday 17 April. This is a public meeting, and people who are registered members will be voting for the church officers and committee for the following year. It would be great to have a good attendance and to be able to ask new people to fill some of the gaps that have opened up over time. The parish relies almost entirely on the work of volunteers. On Good Friday (7 April) there will be a service in St Catherine St James at 10.00. We will be joined by the people of St Teresas to commence the Way of the Cross at 11.00, walking through the nearby streets and stopping from time to time for readings and prayers, finishing is St Teresas. Wishing you a very happy Easter (9 April), Mark Gardner.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word for Mothering Sunday. Preacher, Canon Mark Gardner. The Easter Vestry, an annual meeting of the parish, will be held in the church of St Catherine St James at 20.00 on Monday 17 April. This is a public meeting, and people who are registered members will be voting for the church officers and committee for the following year. It would be great to have a good attendance and to be able to ask new people to fill some of the gaps that have opened up over time. The parish relies almost entirely on the work of volunteers. On Good Friday (7 April) there will be a service in St Catherine St James at 10.00. We will be joined by the people of St Teresas to commence the Way of the Cross at 11.00, walking through the nearby streets and stopping from time to time for readings and prayers, finishing is St Teresas. Wishing you a very happy Easter (9 April), Mark Gardner.

Zion Parish Church Sunday 19th March - The 4th Sunday in Lent - Mothering Sunday. 10.30am Holy Communion. 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org