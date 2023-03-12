Man (60) in critical condition after incident involving reversing car

Three people were killed in road incidents over a 16-hour period between Saturday and Sunday mornings. Photograph: Alan Betson

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition in St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin after he was hit by a car in a supermarket car park. The incident occurred at Pettitt’s SuperValu on the Wexford road in Arklow, Co Wicklow, shortly after 1pm on Thursday. It is understood the injured man was struck by a reversing car.

The man is understood to be receiving treatment for serious head injuries. The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries.

Separately, three people were killed in road incidents over a 16-hour period between Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The crashes occurred in three separate crashes in counties Monaghan, Louth and Limerick and bring to some 40 the number of people killed on the State’s roads so far this year, according to provisional Garda figures.

The weekend deaths began with a two-car crash on the N2 near Knockaconny, in Co Monaghan, at 11.15am on Saturday. The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man aged in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries and his body was removed for a postmortem.

Two people from the second car were taken to Drogheda and Cavan hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

About 15 hours later, in the early hours on Sunday, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single-car crash on the R176 in Carlingford, Co Louth. The incident occurred shortly before 2.30am.

The driver, a man aged in his 30s, later died from his injuries.

On 3.30am on Sunday, gardaí and emergency services were called to a crash at in Kilduff, near Pallasgreen in Co Limerick. The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, suffered fatal injuries.

A male passenger aged in his 30s is being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

Two children, a girl and a toddler boy, are also receiving treatment, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.