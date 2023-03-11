Man dies in fatal car collision in Monaghan

A collision occurred near Knockaconny on the N12 at approximately 11.15am on Saturday and involved two cars. The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man in his 50s, received fatal injuries. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident that occurred on Saturday morning on the N12 in Monaghan.

The collision occurred near Knockaconny on the N12 at approximately 11.15am and involved two cars. The driver and sole occupant of one of the cars, a man in his 50s, received fatal injuries.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene for postmortem.

Two people from the second car were taken to Drogheda and Cavan hospitals for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators will take place. The road remains closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.