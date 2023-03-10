Ireland

Ireland’s snow in pictures: Sledding, walking and stuck in a ditch

Snow hit many parts of Ireland on Thursday and Friday. Here’s a selection of photos showing people enjoy the weather, and getting stuck in it

Sylvia Ferguson and her son Sam (left) walking with their dog Jasper in the Dublin mountains following heavy snow fall on Thursday. Photograph: PA

Fri Mar 10 2023 - 12:40

Teenagers having fun on sleds and bodyboards in the snow at Lissycasey, Co Clare on Thursday. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Heavy snowfall at a cottage in Slievethoul, Co. Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless

A bus in a ditch between Ennis and Kilrush in Co Clare on Thursday morning. Photograph: Eamon Ward

A child plays in the snow in a back garden in Belfast on Friday morning. Photograph: Lisa Payne

People enjoy the snow at Stormont estate in Belfast on Friday. Photograph: David Young/PA

A robin redbreast in the Dublin mountains following heavy snow fall. Photograph: Brian Lawless

Holy Trinity Anglican Church after heavy snow fall in Stradbally Co Laois. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Milana Lauranovic (two and a half years old) from Portlaoise enjoys a walk in the snow in the Slieve Bloom Mountains in Co Laois. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Cattle in a field in Belclare Tuam on Thursday morning after a heavy fall of snow. Photograph: Andy Newman

Teenagers having fun on sleds and bodyboards in the snow at Lissycasey, Co Clare on Thursday. Photograph: Eamon Ward

Three year old Dominic Manta, from Clondalkin, pulls his sleigh in the Dublin mountains following the heavy snow fall. Photograph:

A general view of the Rock of Dunamaise ruins after heavy snow fall in Stradbally, Co Laois on Thursday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Cars, vans and a truck crawl through the snow in Co Clare on Thursday. Photograph: Press 22

Ciara McMahon makes her way through heavy snow on Thursday morning in Emo, Co Laois. Photograph: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Footage taken across Ireland shows snow blanketing the country. Video: As credited

