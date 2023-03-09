Co Down crash: One-year-old boy killed, woman (60s) seriously injured

A one-year-old boy has been killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash in a Co Down village.

The incident happened in the Meeting Street area of Moira on Wednesday and is now being investigated, the PSNI said.

“We received a report shortly after 1.40pm that a lorry and two pedestrians had been involved in a road traffic collision. Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the other emergency services. Sadly the boy, aged one, died at the scene,” PSNI Det Sgt Harrison said.

“A woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.” It is believed the woman is the child’s grandmother.

READ MORE

Moira’s main street and the off-slip from the M1 to the village were closed for several hours following the incident. The road has since fully reopened to all traffic.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Meeting Street or Main Street areas at this time or who may have witnessed the collision, or captured it on their dashcam, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 969 08/03/23,” PSNI Det Sgt Harrison said.

Local Church of Ireland minister Joanne Megarrell said people in the area had been left traumatised. “The family has lost a little one and the grandmother is in hospital,” she told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme.