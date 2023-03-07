Postmortem due on body found in Cork city

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Cork city have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

The body of the man (39), who was living in a flat in the city centre, was found on waste ground at around 4.30pm on Monday near Douglas, just off the N40 South Ring Road that links to the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

The partially clothed body was found in a pool of water beside the road, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene and began a forensic examination of the area after the body was removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital (CUH). Gardaí said they will be guided by the results of the postmortem at the hospital.

READ MORE

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster is due to carry out the postmortem this afternoon, and gardaí hope to have the results late this afternoon.

Gardaí said they have requested the postmortem as a precautionary measure even though they are satisfied the man was not the victim of a hit and run.

They have also begun inquiries to try to establish when the man was last seen alive and they have appealed to anyone who may be able to help them to contact Anglesea Street Station on 021-4522000.