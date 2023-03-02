Snow could be on the way as temperatures set to drop - Met Éireann

Temperatures are set to drop this weekend with snow showers a possibility next week. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The country is likely to see colder, snowy conditions in mid-March as temperatures grow colder for a short period, according to Met Éireann.

The weather for the remainder of this week is likely to be “mainly dry” with some “sunny spells and scattered light showers”. Temperatures will be between 7-8 degrees with “light easterly breezes,” in the daytime and minus 1 to plus 2 degrees at night, according to the weather forecasting service..

However, throughout the weekend the temperatures will dip slightly lower to about 6 degrees, with “cloudy” conditions and light showers. At night, temperatures will drop to “near freezing or slightly below”.

Winds will become northerly on Monday and scattered showers are expected, some “turning to sleet or snow on the hills and mountains”.

READ MORE

Day time temperatures will drop to about 5 or 6 degrees in the north, still remaining at 7 or 8 degrees further to the south. Monday night will be “very cold with temperatures dropping well below freezing” as colder air moves over the country from the north, Met Éireann said.

There is a “possibility” of frosty conditions and snow further on in the week if temperatures, in part attributed to the sudden stratospheric warming event above the North Pole, leading to a colder air mass flowing towards northwestern Europe.

From Tuesday on, it is expected to be colder with the chance of any showers turning to sleet and snow, although currently all indications suggest it will stay largely dry.