Taoiseach says Government will engage with thalidomide survivors

Members of the Irish Thalidomide Society people ahead of their meeting in the Dáil last September: (from left) Sharon Clarken, John Stack, Jacqui Browne, Austin O’Carroll and Finola Cassidy. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland’s thalidomide survivors “deserve an apology” but he said the apology should come from the company that made the medicine.

Mr Varadkar said he felt “very sorry” for thalidomide survivors and committed his Government to engagement with survivor groups through a process chaired by Kieran Mulvey, former chief executive of the Labour Relations Commission.

He was responding to calls from survivors and their families on the Late Late Show on RTÉ One on Friday night who renewed their appeal for a State apology more than 60 years after thalidomide was removed from the market.

The drug was prescribed to pregnant women in the 1950s and 1960s to treat morning sickness, but caused major birth defects including shortened limbs, and damaged organs, nerves, eyesight and hearing.

READ MORE

It was withdrawn internationally in 1961, and then the following year in Ireland.

Speaking in Galway on Saturday, Mr Varadkar said he had not watched the programme but had sympathy for survivors.

“I don’t think anyone can but be sorry for the experience survivors of thalidomide have had. Certainly, as Taoiseach, I’m very sorry for the experience they have had and their families have had. It is important to say though that this is a medicine that was used 50 or 60 years ago in Ireland at a time when the State didn’t regulate any medicines in the way that it does now,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said compensation by the pharmaceutical companies had been paid, and continued to be paid to survivors; and his Government had put financial supports in place, including medical cards, to help survivors.

“We want to do more, and that’s why we’ve asked Kieran Mulvey to chair a process to engage with survivors to see if there’s more that we can do,” he said.

Pressed on whether a State apology would be forthcoming, Mr Varadkar said: “I think they do deserve an apology; the apology of course has come from the company that made the medicine.

“At the time the State didn’t regulate medicines in the way that it does now. But I don’t think it’s just about an apology, I think we need to sit down with them and talk about what else we can do.”

He said the issue should be looked at “in the round”.

“We tried a mediation process before already under Attorney General John Rogers. That didn’t come to a successful conclusion unfortunately and we’re now willing to commit to a new process and we’ve asked Kieran Mulvey to chair that,” Mr Varadkar said.