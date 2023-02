Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident which occurred on the N80. File image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A number of people have been injured following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Carlow on Wednesday.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the incident which occurred on the N80.

The N80 is currently closed between Junction 5 of the M9 and Ballon, Co Carlow.

“As this incident is ongoing, no further details are available at this time,” a spokesman for the Garda said.