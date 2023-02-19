‘Viable explosive device’ found following hijack attempt in Derry

The PSNI have appeared for information following the attempted hijacking of a car by men believed to have been armed with knives and a firearm.

A viable explosive device has been discovered during a security operation that followed an attempted hijacking in Derry.

Police remain at the scene of the incident, which occurred in the Corrody Road area at about 9.35pm on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Area Commander chief superintendent Nigel Goddard said the device has been taken away for further examination and police remain at the scene.

He said: “A number of cordons remain in place as police continue to search the area as part of our investigation.

“This explosive device was recklessly left in a public area, just metres away from houses and a sports area where a number of children were playing football.

“Four people have been arrested and a number of searches have been carried out by detectives investigating this incident and an attempted hijacking on Friday evening.

“They remain in custody assisting us with our inquiries.”

On Saturday the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car.

“The masked men were armed with what is believed to be knives and a firearm. The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sports ground.

“The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see, with a large-scale community safety operation and investigation now in place and ongoing.”

Anyone who was in the area that noticed any suspicious activity has been asked to contact the PSNI by calling 101.

The DUP assembly member for Foyle, Gary Middleton, has condemned “the actions of the masked cowards involved in the attempted hijacking of a vehicle on Friday night and the viable device which has been discovered in the Waterside over this weekend. The aim of those involved is to cause harm and misery to our communities.

“We have witnessed too many occasions where these terrorists have held our city to ransom. We must stand together and demonstrate that such violence and threats cannot be part of our society. I have been in contact with the PSNI throughout the weekend and I commend them and the ATO for their swift actions. Anyone with information should come forward to the police.”