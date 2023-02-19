Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Galway

The N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road remains closed. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A male pedestrian in his 30s has died following a road crash in Co Galway on Sunday morning.

The incident, involving the man and a car, took place on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road shortly before 6.30am.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway (UHG) where a postmortem examination will be arranged. The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment only.

The road remains closed for examination by Garda Forensic Collision investigators and local diversions are currently in place on the N84.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Road users with camera footage, including dash cam, who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.