Promoter changes name of ballet company after objections from Ukrainian embassy

Advertisement for a performance by the Ukrainian National Ballet of Odessa company in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

An Irish promoter has said he regrets the use of the word “national” to describe a Ukrainian ballet company which is shortly to tour Ireland.

Ken Cavanagh of Act One Presents has changed the name of the Ukrainian National Ballet of Odessa to the Ukrainian Ballet of Peace.

The ballet company is scheduled to perform Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake during a 12-date tour of Ireland featuring some of the biggest indoor venues such as the Helix in Dublin, the Cork Opera House and the Wexford Opera House.

The Ukrainian ministry of culture and information has objected to the word “national” being used. In a statement to The Irish Times, Dmytro Schedrin, the embassy first secretary, said there is only one national ballet company in Odesa and “neither the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Odesa nor any of its dancers are involved in the impostor project called the Ukrainian National Ballet of Odessa”.

READ MORE

He added that the word “national” is an honorary title assigned by the Ukrainian president to the best cultural institutions and companies only under a certain procedure.

[ Ukrainian embassy warns of ‘impostor’ ballet company due to tour Ireland ]

He also objected to a ballet company performing a work by a Russian composer stating that it “deeply hurts our feeling to see a ‘Ukrainian’ company dance wearing Russian national costumes to Russian music amid the Russian army destroying our cities, Russian soldiers torturing and murdering numerous civilians.”

Mr Cavanagh has written to the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Gerasko Larysa, expressing regret for the use of the world “national”.

“It was never our intention to mislead audiences and I deeply, deeply regret any misunderstanding created or offence caused,” he explained.

He told her that he would now endeavour to change the name of the ballet company on its website and all promotional material.

Mr Cavanagh told the ambassador that he was “very much pro-Ukrainian in this horrendous conflict and I know the theatres of Ireland and the theatre-going public are also supporters of the Ukrainian struggle”.

[ Should Russian art be boycotted for the duration of the war in Ukraine? ]

[ US says new weapons will help Ukraine mount ‘decisive’ spring offensive ]

Mr Cavanagh said the dancing troupe consisted of 31 Ukrainian dancers, two dancers from the Czech Republic and an Italian dancer together with a full Ukrainian crew.

“Many of the dancers who will tour in Ireland have been with this troupe since its foundation. The troupe and supporting crew are hugely reliant on this tour and will use their earnings to support their families at this incredibly difficult time,” he explained.

“They have toured successfully throughout Europe and Scandinavia to great acclaim up to now and are very excited about a tour to Ireland.”

Mr Cavanagh told The Irish Times he had a productive meeting with the Ukrainian embassy to explain his position. He pointed out that the productions in Ireland would allow opportunities for Ukrainian dancers and crew to continue touring and performing during the invasion of their country by Russia. “Act One is proud to provide assistance to this wonderful troupe of Ukrainian dancers and crew,” he said.