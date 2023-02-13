Man dies following Co Tyrone crash

The PSNI have called for witnesses to make contact.

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Tyrone in January.

The PSNI confirmed that Denis Kelly, 62, from the Enniskillen area, died on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision, which involved an Audi Q5 and a Scania lorry, occurred at around 8.40pm on January 27 on the Knockmany Road in Augher.

“Mr Kelly was taken to hospital following the collision, but has now sadly passed away.

“We are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam or have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 of 27/01/23.”