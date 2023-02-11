Gardaí appeal for information on missing Cork man Frank McCarthy, 30 years on

Frank McCarthy went missing in 1993 after taking a shortcut near his home

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information as the family of a missing Cork man Frank McCarthy mark the 30th anniversary of his disappearance on Sunday.

Frank was last seen by his mother at 6.30pm on February 12th 1993 when he was leaving the family home in Mayfield on the northside of Cork City.

He headed for a local short cut through a nearby field which led to Mayfield Business Park, walking in the direction of a local shopping centre.

When last seen, Frank was wearing navy tracksuit pants, green sweater and a wine-coloured three-quarter length jacket, white runners. Frank is described as being 5′ 10′' in height with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and relatives of Mr McCarthy are hoping to hear from any person with information on his whereabouts.

“Or (people) who may have information relating to his movements on the night he went missing.

“With the passage of time, there may now be people in a position to come forward to Gardaí. Any new information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcome by the investigation team and Frank’s family. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Gardaí can be contacted at Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda station.