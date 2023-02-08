Northern Ireland protocol: UK supreme court rejects challenge to legality

A lorry passes an anti-Northern Ireland protocol sign as it is driven away from Larne port, north of Belfast. File photograph: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

The United Kingdom’s supreme court on Wednesday dismissed a challenge to the lawfulness of the controversial Northern Ireland protocol that governs post-Brexit trade between the British province and mainland Britain.

The legal challenge, brought by Brexit activists and leaders and former leaders of Northern Ireland’s largest unionist parties, argued the protocol, which effectively left the North in the bloc’s trading orbit, undermined its place in the United Kingdom.

However, the supreme court unanimously dismissed the appeal, which had likewise been rejected by Northern Ireland’s high court and court of appeal.

The protocol, designed to protect the European Union’s single market without creating a land border on the island of Ireland, has caused disruption to trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom since it came into force at the start of 2021.

It has also sparked anger in pro-British communities, leading to the challenge, which was brought by former Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster, Traditional Unionist Voice leader Jim Allister and former Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble among others.

Arguments were considered by the UK’s highest court at a two-day hearing last year after the court of appeal upheld a ruling in Belfast high court dismissing the legal challenge.

The protocol, which is a key aspect of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, was jointly designed by London and Brussels to keep Ireland’s land border free flowing following the UK’s departure from the EU.

The arrangements, which became effective in 2021, instead shifted customs and regulatory checks to the Irish Sea and created new red tape on the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland, with trade in the North remaining subject to certain EU Single Market rules.

The appellants argued the legislation passed at Westminster to give effect to the Withdrawal Agreement conflicts with the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom, particularly Article 6 of that statute guaranteeing unfettered trade within the UK.

The legal challenge contended the protocol undermines the peace process legislation underpinning Northern Ireland’s powersharing settlement at Stormont – the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

The Northern Ireland Act, which gave effect to the historic Belfast peace agreement, guarantees that the constitutional status of the North can only be changed with the consent of its citizens via referendum.

Former UK prime minister John Major has described the Northern Ireland Protocol and the negotiations around it as "a mess." Video: UK Parliament TV

In 2021, Belfast high court judge Mr Justice Colton dismissed a judicial review challenge against the lawfulness of the protocol on all grounds.

His judgment was upheld by the court of appeal last year. The court of appeal later granted leave for the case to be referred to the supreme court. – Agencies