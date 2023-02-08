Ireland

E-bike driver in serious condition following a collision with a lorry

Man taken to Tallaght University Hospital after collision on the N81 in Tallaght

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. File photograph: PA Media

Ronan McGreevy
Wed Feb 8 2023 - 22:54

An e-bike rider is in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a lorry in Co Dublin.

At approximately 6:15am, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a lorry and an e-bike on the N81 in Tallaght.

The collision occurred on the outbound lanes of the N81 between the junctions of Cheeverstown Road and Fortunestown Road.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital.

His injuries are understood to be serious. The driver of lorry did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the location of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times

