Man in his 20s dies in single-vehicle Galway crash

Any road users who were travelling on the N63, the main road between Roscommon and Galway, on Sunday between 12.20pm and 1pm and who may have camera recordings, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí. General view: Google Street View

A man in his 20s died in a car crash in Ballinasloe, Co Galway on Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the N63 in the townland of Creeveroe, Newbridge, Ballinasloe at about 12.45pm, according to Garda.

The man, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

READ MORE

The driver of the car, also a man in his 20s, was receiving medical attention at Portiuncula University Hospital on Sunday.

The road remained closed on Sunday evening, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the N63, the main road between Roscommon and Galway, on Sunday between 12.20pm and 1pm and who may have camera recordings, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.