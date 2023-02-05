Fisherman drowns off Co Donegal coast

A fisherman has died off the Co Donegal coast. File photograph: The Irish Times

A young fisherman has drowned after he went overboard while fishing on a crabbing vessel off the Co Donegal coast overnight.

The incident happened 70 miles northwest of Arranmore Island.

The Malin Head Coastguard Radio Station received a mayday call at about 8.30pm.

A spokesperson confirmed to Donegal Daily the Coastguard co-ordinated a rescue mission involving the Rescue 118 helicopter and Arranmore lifeboat.

Weather conditions were described as challenging with three-to-four-metre swells and high winds.

The man was recovered from the water, but despite the best efforts of his crew mates, who attempted CPR, he was pronounced dead on board.

The Rescue 118 helicopter and the Arranmore lifeboat were subsequently stood down.

The crabbing vessel on which the man died is based out of Ballyglass in Co Mayo. The boat is returning to Ballyglass with the dead man’s remains and is being met by local gardaí.

The man’s identity has not yet been released until all family members have been informed, but it is understood he is in his late 20s.

A spokesperson for Malin Head Coastguard extended its sympathies to the dead man’s family and all his crew mates.