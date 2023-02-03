EU parliament president Roberta Metsola pays tribute to Veronica Guerin at Dublin Castle

Roberta Metsola made the trip to Dublin Castle after making a joint address to TDs and senators in the Dáil. Photograph: Maxwells

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has laid a wreath at the memorial to Veronica Guerin at Dublin Castle.

Ms Metsola made the trip to Dublin Castle after making a joint address to TDs and senators in the Dáil on Thursday where she said the EU would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

The Maltese MEP has been vocal about violence against women during her tenure as president of the EU’s parliament.

Ms Metsola paid tribute to 23-year-old Co Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy, who was killed while out jogging, upon taking up the role on January 18th last year – the same day as Ms Murphy’s funeral.

In November, Ms Metsola gave a speech to MEPs after Bernice Cassar, a 40-year-old mother of two, was shot at through the windscreen of her car and killed in Malta.

“She is one of many examples of abuse and murder of women in Europe simply for being women,” Ms Metsola said.

“Stop killing women. No more excuses. Protect women. We need action, now.”

The memorial to Ms Guerin, which Ms Metsola visited on Friday, reads: “Be not afraid.”

Ms Guerin, aged 37, was shot in June 1996 while her car was stopped at a traffic light outside Dublin.

Ms Metsola spoke to Ms Guerin’s brother Jimmy and his wife Louann at the memorial on Friday morning. Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan also attended. – PA