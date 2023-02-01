‘Small dip’ in Monaghan field not related to mining activity, company says

Monaghan County Council closed the LP4900 local road in Magheracloone due to a depression near the edge of the road that was discovered on Tuesday. Photograph: Pat Byrne

There is “no evidence” a small dip and some soil disturbance in a field in Drumgossatt, Co Monaghan is linked to mining subsidence or activity, mining company Gyproc has said following a site investigation.

Gyproc, a plaster and plasterboard manufacturer involved in mining in the area, notified Monaghan County Council at 4.30pm on Tuesday, that they had received an alert about a “relatively small-sized surface opening” on farmland beside a road into Drumgossatt.

The company and council officials conducted a site inspection of the farmland and the “surface disturbance of the soil” in question and Gyproc afterwards stated they found no issue or concern.

In a statement, the company said “there is no evidence of mining related subsidence, crownhole or sinkhole at the location”.

“This inspection has confirmed that the soil disturbance is not related to any mine or mining activity,” it said.

Monaghan County Council had closed the road beside the field while the investigation of the site took place.

A spokeswoman for the council said “the primary concern was that this opening might be indicative of a more significant subsurface subsidence”.

Local residents have previously expressed concern following a sinkhole the length of a football pitch opening up near a local GAA club and community centre in the nearby area in 2018.