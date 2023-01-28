Woman (22) dies in Mayo road crash

A 22-year-old woman died in a single vehicle road crash in Belmullet, Co Mayo on Friday night.

The woman was the driver of a car which left the road and collided with a ditch at approximately 9.15pm at Corlough West. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman, both in their early 20s, who were passengers in the car, were taken to Mayo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The deceased’s remains were removed to the mortuary at the hospital, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remained closed on Saturday morning for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station on 097 81910, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.