Family of woman who died after being struck by daughter with acute needs says she begged for respite care

The family of a woman who died weeks after being struck in the head by her daughter who has acute special needs says she would still be alive today if she had received the respite assistance she had begged for.

Claudine O’Farrell Knight from Riverside in Clifden, Co Galway died on Friday May 7th, 2021, in Galway University Hospital.

Galway West Coroner’s Court heard on Friday that Claudine and Vincent Knight had begged for more respite care for their teenage daughter in the years before Claudine’s death.

The court also heard that their teenage daughter has been prone to anger and violence since she was five years old due to her complex medical needs. She suffers from severe seizures, has a benign tumour on the base of her brain and has been diagnosed with a number of conditions including autism, OCD and ADHD.

Their daughter was described as being extremely strong, almost six foot tall and around 18 stone in weight. Her condition and outbursts of anger have been getting steadily worse in recent years and, according to the family, she became impossible to control when her school was temporarily closed because of Covid-19 in early 2021.

The court heard of a series of violent incidents involving Claudine’s daughter including a “four-day rage” in 2019, when she “destroyed” the family home and physically assaulted both her parents. Vincent Knight told the court that her daughter slept for just eight hours over these four days, and that at one point he had to “sit on her” for 40 minutes in order to restrain her.

Mr Knight told the court his daughter’s condition continued to worsen throughout 2020 and that he and his wife were “black and blue” as a result.

During this time the family introduced a number of security measures in their home including putting locks on all doors, presses, and even on the refrigerator.

The court heard that in early February 2021, Claudine was struck in the head by her daughter and knocked off her feet. The incident happened when Claudine attempted to prevent her daughter from taking food from the refrigerator.

“We normally lock the fridge but this time it was left unlocked. She struck Claudine in the head and then my son intervened. Claudine got an awful wallop. It knocked her off her feet and she felt dizzy,” said Vincent Knight.

The court heard that over the next few weeks Claudine experienced severe headaches, and after becoming ill at work on April 15th, Claudine went for an emergency CT scan at University Hospital Galway where two separate bleeds were discovered in her brain.

She was then transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where she underwent a procedure to relieve the pressure on her brain. This procedure appeared to go well and after five days in Beaumont she returned home to Clifden.

Two days after her staples were removed she developed a fever and was rushed to Galway University Hospital where she died on May 7th.

Mr Knight told the coroner’s court that his wife would still be alive today if they had received more respite care.

“The last two years were a nightmare. When I would walk to our house each night, I would hear the screaming,” he said.

“We begged for help over the past two years. I am holding a lot of ill will towards the HSE. I am angry and I want to stop this from happening to anyone else.”

Addressing the court Claudine’s sister Eimear said that there had been “countless meetings” with the HSE and other organisations in an effort to get more respite, but to no avail.

“We want to know why our sister had to die before she could get help. We were asking for help, we were begging for it,” she said.

She told the court about a meeting with the HSE and Tusla in 2019 when they warned that a member of the family would get seriously hurt if they were not given more assistance and respite.

Addressing the court, Claudine’s mother, Margaret O’Farrell, said her daughter was a “sweet, loving and caring” person who was given a “heavy cross” to carry.

“The violence against Claudine was unreal,” she said.

“I cannot understand how she was not given help. My daughter would be alive today if she had been given help.”

Claudine’s sister Orla said that one of the great tragedies of this situation is that her sister will never get to see her daughter’s happiness now that she is in full time care.

“She has been in full time care since [Claudine’s death] and she is improving all the time. She seems happy now.

“It is heart breaking to us that Claudine never got to see this day,” she said.

Pathologist Margaret Bolster described the medical circumstances leading up to Claudine’s death as “extremely complicated.”

She said that while Ms Knight didn’t die as a direct result of the trauma to her head, it was the “trigger for a cascade of events” which followed.

The court heard that the direct cause of death was a heart attack, with secondary causes including pneumonia and a viral infection which exacerbated a pre-existing autoimmune disease.

Galway West Coroner, Ciaran McLoughlin, called for greater respite services to be made available for the parents of children with acute special needs and for better communication generally in the health system.

“It is very clear that she was a wonderful mother,” he said.

“It would be great if there was a funded residential facility for people who are under eighteen in this country. We also need better communication between our institutions.”