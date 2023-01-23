Parents of unionist MLA Alex Easton die in house fire

A house fire, at Dellmount Park, Bangor, Co Down, was reported at about 8.45am on Monday. Police said a couple were treated for injuries but both died at the scene. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

The parents of a Northern Ireland Assembly member have died in a house fire.

Alex Easton, an Independent unionist MLA for North Down, announced the news on social media.

“I can’t believe I am having to say this but both my mum and dad have passed away,” he said.

“I don’t know what to say, but I would ask you give myself and my family time to process things and respect our privacy as we grieve.”

Police confirmed a man and woman in their 80s had died in a blaze in Bangor, Co Down, on Monday.

The fire, at Dellmount Park, was reported at about 8.45am. Police said the couple were treated for injuries but both died at the scene.

They added that an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire service said five fire appliances and 19 firefighters were sent to the scene on Monday morning.

DUP leader Arlene Foster canvassing in 2021 with Alex Easton, at the time the party’s candidate for North Down. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Three ambulances, a rapid response paramedic and the air ambulance also attended.

Mr Easton, a former member of the DUP, resigned from the party in 2021.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had spoken to Mr Easton and “expressed my sympathies to him at this time of unimaginable grief and to assure him of our prayerful support”.

“The thoughts of everyone within the DUP are with him and the wider family as they struggle to take in this enormous loss,” he added.

The speaker of the Assembly, Sinn Féin’s Alex Maskey, said: “On behalf of myself and the Assembly, I want to express my sympathies to Alex Easton and his family circle following the tragic death of Alex’s parents.

“Words are simply insufficient in the aftermath of a heart-breaking loss such as this.”