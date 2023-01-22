Man dies after three vehicle road traffic accident in Ballinasloe

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage of it, to come forward.

A man in his 60s has died following a road traffic accident involving three vehicles that occurred around 6.30pm on Sunday evening at the Ashtree Junction in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Gardaí said in a statement that the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where he subsequently died. One other person was taken to hospital as “a precaution”. No other injuries to those involved were reported.

All approach roads to Ashtree Junction were closed on Sunday evening and Gardaí said they would remain closed overnight with local diversions are in place.

The force said that the services of Forensic Collision Investigators had been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Ashtree Junction and Station Road areas of Ballinasloe between 6pm and 6.45pm is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station on 090 9631890, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.