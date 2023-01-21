Ireland

Man arrested after patrol car burned out at Donegal Garda station

Local man in his 30s questioned over incident at Castlefin Garda station

22/01/2021 ****FILE PHOTO **** A Garda Car at the CHQ building at The IFSC in Dublin's city Centre yesterday.Garda in Store Street investigating the serious assault that occurred on the pedestrian walkway, between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay IFSC Dublin 1 on Wednesday night 20th January 2021 have made an arrest. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

A Garda Car was destroyed at Castlefin Garda station in Donegal. No one was injured. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sat Jan 21 2023 - 20:00

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a Garda patrol car was burned out at a Garda station in Co Donegal. The incident happened at 4.15am Saturday morning. Nobody was injured during the suspected arson attack at Castlefin Garda station close to the Border.

Local fire services rushed to the scene and the blaze was put out but the patrol car was destroyed. It is understood CCTV was viewed and a suspect was identified.

Following an extensive investigation throughout the day, gardaí arrested a man in the Castlefin area late on Saturday afternoon. It followed an operation between members of the Armed Response Unit and local gardaí.

The man, who is in his 30s and from the locality, is being questioned at Letterkenny Garda station in connection with the incident. He is being interviewed by detectives under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “A man in his 30s was arrested on the afternoon of Saturday January 21st, 2023 in connection with this incident. “He is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Investigations are ongoing.”

