‘Slán leat, a chara’: Tributes paid to Séamus Begley at Mass in heart of Kerry Gaeltacht

Séamus, known as James locally, had travelled the world but his 'croí, his heart, was in Baile na bPoc'.

“Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís,” the funeral Mass of Séamus Begley heard on Saturday at a celebration during which his family and friends at times threatened to raise the roof of Séipéal na Carraige in the heart of the west Kerry Gaeltacht.

“Teanga, tinteán, teaghlach agus teagmháil leis an gceol”- language, fireside and family and a relationship with music – were the marks of the musician, chief celebrant and parish priest of Baile an Fheirtéaraigh Fr Eoghan Ó Cadhla said.

Séamus, known as James locally, had travelled the world but his “croí, his heart, was in Baile na bPoc”, and with his family, the priest said, and he was rooted in his “ceanntar” or local area.

Gifts brought to the altar included the musician’s much used mobile phone, which drew a laugh, as well as a much loved T-shirt “that wouldn’t even be seen in Foxy John’s Pub in Dingle”, along with his beloved accordion and a large framed picture of the family he adored.

Comdt Claire Mortimer represented Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the memorial while Lieut Seán Ó Díomsaigh represented President Michael D Higgins.

All the responses were sung by the packed congregation at the Mass, which was celebrated in Irish. And while some of the most famous names in the Irish music world were present in west Kerry at Séamus’ removal and funeral Mass all week, it was the Begley family, including siblings and children, who led the music at the memorial.

Sisters Máire and Caitlín contributed with sean-nós singing, while at the Mass end, accordions, concertinas, fiddles and the odd guitar emerged from under pews and the congregation joined in a final, rousing west Kerry polka led by Seamús’s brother Breanndán and three of his four children Méabh, Eoin and Niall.

But while the congregation kept beat with the polkas, they fell silent too at the beautiful post-communion rendition on the accordion by Breanndán of “Beir Mo Dhúthracht”, An Seabhac’s tribute to Corca Dhuibhne and its people, much loved by Séamus.

Séamus’ sons Breandán, Eoin, Níall lined up at the end of Mass to pay tribute and thank their “friend”, their father. Daughter Méabh’s bilingual poem to him, penned not so many years ago, spoke of her Dad as a “wide-eyed rogue,” and “a gentle giant”, who would sing out every name in the place from his tractor.

“Save me a seat behind you in the Shebeen in the sky. Slán leat, a chara!” Méabh said to applause.

“Mol an óige, agus tiocfaidh siad” – praise the youth and they will flourish – was his philosophy, the Mass was also told.

Séamus Begley is survived by his wife Máire, children Breandán, Eoin, Niall and Méabh, and granddaughter Aibhín as well as seven siblings. He is predeceased by a brother, John.

He was laid to rest at Cill Chuáin Cemetery.

Among the many well known musicians to pay their respects in west Kerry this weekend were John Spillane, Sharon Shannon, Matt Molloy, Noel Hill, Ciarán Ó Gealbháin, Mick Mulcahy, Steve Cooney and Ciarán Ó Maonaigh.

The funeral Mass was live streamed by Raidió na Gaeltachta and drew hundreds of messages of condolences from people all over the world from Saudi Arabia to Lanzarote.

“Tá an Laisir Choille is binne ar chraoibh imithe” – the sweetest goldfinch of all on the branch is gone, – read one message.