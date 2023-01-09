Man dies in house fire in Fermoy, Co Cork

Fire Services were alerted shortly after 10:20am on Monday. File Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

A man in his 50s has died in a house fire in Fermoy, Co Cork.

Gardaí and local fire services were alerted shortly before 10.20am on Monday when smoke was reported to be coming from a house at Liam McGearailt Place.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital where a postmortem is expected to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster.

READ MORE

The coroner has been notified and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination. Investigations are ongoing.

However, the fire is understood to have started accidentally.

It is the second fatal fire to occur in Co Cork in recent weeks. On December 23rd, 86-year-old Seán (John) Lynch died in a house fire at The Court, Waterpark in Carrigaline.