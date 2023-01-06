Tributes paid to Bus Éireann driver killed in Co Westmeath crash

Tributes have been paid to a Bus Éireann driver who was killed in a road crash in Co Westmeath.

Michael Gill (55) Kenagh, Co Longford, died after the bus he was driving crashed into a ditch in the townland of Killogeenaghan, Moate at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The bus was travelling from Athlone to Drogheda, Co Louth, carrying about 20 passengers when it left the road.

Mr Gill, who was an experienced bus driver, was taken to Tullamore’s Midland Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Several passengers were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Local councillor Colm Murray said the tight-knit community of Kenagh had been left reeling by the news.

“Michael was a good old character and was extremely well got,” he said. “He would have been involved on the darts circuit for a number of years and he was also involved with the local GAA club, winning a couple of U21 championships in the 80s.”

Mr Gill had previously worked for a number of years with locally based and family-run bus service provider Farrelly’s Coaches before joining Bus Éireann towards the end of last year.

His former boss, Liam Farrelly, said he spoke to him last week.

“I only rang him last Monday to see how he was getting on and if he wanted to come back,” said Mr Farrelly. “Michael was just a lovely gentleman, a quiet man, inoffensive and even tempered. And because he was such a capable driver, he was never stressed and the passengers loved him.

“He was 16 years with us and the first driving job he had was with us. He was a great driver, he even drove double deckers for us and went all over the country and on tours to England for us.”

Cllr Murray said aside from the professionalism and dedication the late Mr Gill showed to his profession, the Kenagh man would be remembered more fondly for his caring and empathetic manner.

“He was just well liked by everybody and everything he was involved in,” he added. “And if there was a passenger who might not have been looking forward to a long journey ahead of them, Michael would always make them feel at ease by putting a smile on their face.”

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and are especially eager to speak to any motorists who may have dashcam footage to make that available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station (090) 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station