Natalie McNally murder appeal - police believe she knew her killer

Police investigating the “horrific” murder of mother-to-be Natalie McNally in Co Armagh last month believe she knew her killer.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said he was “still keeping an open mind, but my main line of inquiry is that the murder was committed by someone that Natalie knew and indeed was comfortable allowing into her home”.

Police have “no information to suggest a risk to other women,” he said.

The senior detective also said he believed the weapon used to murder Ms McNally had been recovered, and that it was from her home and had not been brought there by her killer.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed to death in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan on December 18th.

On Thursday afternoon, a vigil in memory of Ms McNally and other victims of violence against women and girls took place at Stormont.

Addressing those present, her brother Declan said “everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie”.

Speaking at a press conference in Carrickfergus earlier on Thursday, Det Chief Insp McGuinness told reporters he believed there was “a pre-existing, some form of relationship with her killer and [he was] someone she was content to allow into her home” and it was a “targeted attack against Natalie McNally.”

He said he did not believe Ms McNally’s door was locked when the killer arrived, and said he was “keeping an open mind whether this was a pre-planned attack or something that developed when the killer arrived at the address.”

Asked about online rumours linking Ms McNally to a serving police officer, he said they were “not helpful. We have conducted investigations into that matter, and we’ve eliminated that person from inquiries”.

Appeal

The detective repeated a previous police appeal for help identifying a man seen in Ms McNally’s street on the night of her murder.

He said he believed the CCTV footage “shows Natalie’s killer on his way to her home at Silverwood Green at 8.52pm on Sunday 18th December. He is carrying a rucksack”.

“Then, at 9.30pm, we see him walking out of Silverwood Green. He appears to be wearing trainers with light-coloured soles.”

Det Chief Insp McGuinness appealed for anyone who thinks they recognise this individual to “do the decent thing” and contact them.

“Do you really want to protect a man who could kill a woman and her unborn baby?”

He also issued an appeal to “any friends and acquaintances who visited Natalie in her home” to contact police, as he was “keen to build up a picture of Natalie’s friendship groups and her life”.

“I would also appeal to anyone who knows Natalie, or has interacted with her, in and outside of the social media space, to get in touch. Information you have may be crucial to my investigation,” he said.

Since Ms McNally’s murder more than 200 house-to-house enquiries have been conducted, more than 3,000 hours of CCTV footage seized and more than 50 items have been submitted for forensic examination. Police patrols continue to have an “increased focus” on Lurgan and Craigavon areas. Additional reporting – PA.