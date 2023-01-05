Bus Éireann Expressway catches fire at Donegal roundabout

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of the incident. File photograph: The Irish Times

A Bus Éireann Expressway bus caught fire in Co Donegal this evening. The bus burst into flames on the outskirts of Letterkenny at the Dry Arch Roundabout at around 8.30pm.

Eye-witnesses said it appeared that the fire started at the rear of the bus. They also said the driver of the bus was standing along the road.

A woman who saw the incident said: “We were driving past it and all you could see was this huge fire in the distance and we suddenly noticed it was a bus on fire.

“It was pretty frightening. Hopefully nobody was injured. The fire brigade and gardaí were there pretty quickly but there was a huge traffic tailback.”

Gardaí and other emergency services attended the scene of the incident. The road was immediately cordoned off to allow the fire service to extinguish the blaze.

It is currently unclear if there were any passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

Bus Éireann has been contacted for comment.

More to follow