Shock as outstanding young GAA player is killed in a car crash

Colm Murray played both gaelic football and hurling in Co Westmeath.

Tributes have been paid to a talented Co Westmeath footballer and hurler who died in a road traffic collision on Monday night.

Colm Murray (20) was killed when a car in which he was a passenger struck a parked car and wall at Griffinstown near Kinnegad at approximately 9.30pm.

His death has caused shock in Westmeath, where he has been remembered as an outstanding GAA prospect.

In a statement Westmeath GAA described Mr Murray as “one of the most talented young footballers in the country”, both at underage level for the county and with his club Coralstown-Kinnegad. He also played hurling for the Raharney club.

He played an important role for Coralstown-Kinnegad in last year’s senior championship as he scored two late points to earn his side a win over Garrycastle, and he was also involved in the club’s quarter-final defeat against Killucan.

As a hurler he was part of the Raharney intermediate team that were defeated by Ringtown in the 2022 Westmeath championship final.

The statement concluded: “All at Westmeath GAA send our thoughts and prayers to Colm’s parents and sister, and to all his family, friends and team-mates at this extremely heartbreaking time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

In its statement, the Coralstown-Kinnegad GAA club described him as a “great friend and clubman” who had been playing for them since he was five years old.

“As he progressed up the age categories, it was clear to many that Colm had a very skilful left foot,” the club stated on its Facebook page.

“He scored many fantastic points and goals throughout the years. He will always be remembered as a fantastic footballer with a smile always on his face and a great sense of humour.”

Raharney hurling club described him as a “wonderful player, but, above all, a wonderful person”. He had played hurling at all age groups with Raharney up to senior level.

He won a Leinster U16 club league medal as well as a Westmeath county minor championship in 2018 with the club, where he lined up at right-half back.

Mr Murray is survived by his parents Eddie and Helen and his sister Therese. He will be reposing at the Coralstown/Kinnegad GAA Centre on Thursday from 3pm, concluding with prayers at 6.30pm.

The removal will take place on Thursday evening at 7.15pm at St Agnes’ Church, Coralstown, with funeral Mass on Friday at noon.