Cork broadcaster Paudie Palmer in critical condition following road traffic collision

A man has been arrested following a road traffic collision in which Cork broadcaster Paudie Palmer suffered serious injuries on Thursday.

The two vehicle collision occurred at about 10am at Dunkereen Crossroads, Innishannon, Co Cork.

Emergency services attended the scene. Mr Palmer, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is understood to be in a critical but stable condition.

A man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested in relation to the incident and has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Bandon District Court at about 2pm on Saturday. A spokesman for the Garda said the investigation is ongoing.

The road was closed for a time and diversions were put in place as gardaí conducted a technical examination. It has since reopened.

Mr Palmer is an uncle of model Claudine Keane. “Prayers needed for my lovely talented charismatic uncle,” she tweeted on Friday. “Life has so many unexpected turns please god this one turns out OK.”

RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey replied: “Your uncle Paudie is a very special man and a great friend. I will be saying extra prayers Claudine for him tonight ... I promise ... in fact we all will I’m sure. We all love him.”