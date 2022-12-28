Artist Frank Clarke dies aged 84

Frank Clarke's early career included dress designing and property development, before he decided to take up painting. File photograph: Cyril Byrne

The artist Frank Clarke, who was best known for his television series Simply Painting, has died aged 84.

According to his death notice, Mr Clarke, from Rathfarnham, Dublin, died peacefully at St Vincent’s Private Hospital on Tuesday.

He was best known for his television series, which ran on RTÉ in the 1990s for eight years. It was shown on more than 250 television stations worldwide.

A hobby

His early career included dress designing and property development, before he decided to take up painting as a hobby.

READ MORE

He also wrote a book called Frank Clarke’s Paintbox, which made the British bestseller list, outselling all other art teaching books combined in its first year in Ireland. By then he had also made his first television series.

His second book was published in May 2001 and instantly sold out two print runs.

He is predeceased by his wife Peggy and survived by his children Jason, Clive and Rolf.