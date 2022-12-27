Communities ‘devastated’ after four people die in two Co Tyrone road crashes

Four people have died in two separate crashes in Co Tyrone on Monday. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

Four people have died in two separate crashes in Co Tyrone.

The drivers of two cars - a woman in her 80s and a man in his 20s - were killed when their vehicles collided in the Dungannon Road area of Cookstown on Monday afternoon. A woman in her 50s, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was also killed.

Five others – four children and woman in her 20s – were taken to hospital.

Local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said the local community was “devastated” at the crash and it was “the worst possible news any family could receive, but particularly at this time of year”.

Meanwhile, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed on Tuesday that a woman in her 40s had died in a single vehicle crash on the M1 motorway near Dungannon on Monday afternoon.

Sgt Broderick said police received a report just before 1.30pm that a blue Mercedes car had left the eastbound carriageway of the motorway near Junction 15 at Stangmore.

“Emergency services attended but the woman sadly died later in hospital as a result of her injuries.”

She has been named locally as Imelda Quinn, a mother-of-two from Galbally, Co Tyrone.

In a post on social media, McAleer Bros Funeral Directors said they were “utterly heartbroken” to announce her sudden passing and that her loved ones “need all their friends and family to keep them in your prayers”.

Northern Ireland’s first minister designate, Sinn Féin vice president, Michelle O’Neill, who is the Assembly member for the area, sent her “heartfelt sympathies” to the victims and “every best wish to those injured for a full recovery”.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his “thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this tragic incident and the families and communities impacted by such devastating loss,” as well as with the emergency services and health service staff caring for the injured.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said it was “heartbreaking news the day after Christmas” and sent his thoughts and prayers to all those affected.

“I just can’t imagine the horror those who survived have endured and the scene faced by the emergency services,” he said. “Life is so precious and so fragile.”

Specialist investigators from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit have begun inquiries into the accidents. The police have appealed for any witnesses to either accident, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact them on 101.