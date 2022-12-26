Former Fianna Fáil TD Tom Meaney dies aged 91

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin TD has led tributes to former Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Tom Meaney who died on Monday at the age of 91.

A native of Derrinagree near Millstreet, Mr Meaney was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 1965 for the old Mid-Cork constituency, winning the seat formerly held by his father, Con, a veteran of the War of Independence, and he was subsequently elected for Cork North West.

He was re-elected at every election for Cork North West until his retirement from politics in 1982, when he was one of the Gang of 22 Fianna Fáil TDs who opposed the leadership of Charlie Haughey in the early 1980s.

Mr Martin TD paid tribute to the late Mr Meaney, who served as Minister of State at the Department of Industry, Commerce and Energy in the 1980s. After politics Mr Meaney remained active in his local community through both the GAA and his local athletic club.

“Tom was a former councillor, TD and Minister of State, a man deeply committed to his constituency and place. He was deeply passionate about, and committed to, public service,” said Mr Martin.

“Tom’s electoral record was deeply impressive and was an acknowledgment by the people of his constituency for his service and commitment to them. He continued the many decades of distinguished service by his father Con, who shaped Tom’s republican values and care for those he represented.

“He was a regular attender at Fianna Fáil meetings, even up to recent times – always taking a deep interest in the party, its values and contribution to Irish society. I deeply valued his friendship and counsel.

“Tom had a deep interest in local history and took an active involvement in planning local commemorative events in recent years. He delivered many orations at local commemorations and played a particularly important role in organising local events to mark the centenary of 1916.

“Today, as we mourn the loss of a valued party member and friend, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I want to express my deepest sympathies to Tom’s family, Noreen, Con, John, Tomás, Siobhán and Donal, along with his grandchildren and the wider Meaney family.

“Today, we also remember Tom’s late wife Joan, who passed away last year and who was Tom’s great friend and companion. We remember both at this very sad time.”

Mr Meaney, who died at home in Derrinagree on St Stephen’s Day, will lie in repose at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Derrinagree on Tuesday afternoon and will be buried at St Mary’s Cemetery in Millstreet following requiem mass in Derrinagree at 11am on Wednesday.