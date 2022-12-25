Woman dies, man injured in Co Wicklow car crash

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A woman in her 60s has died following a two vehicle collision in Co Wicklow on Saturday night.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, Baltinglass.

The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to Naas Mortuary where a postmortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the N81 in the Mullycagh Lower area between 1130pm and 12am are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.