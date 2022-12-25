Three babies born at Rotunda hospital on Christmas Day

The Rotunda hospital’s first 2022 Christmas Day baby was born just after midnight.

Three babies have been born at the Rotunda maternity hospital in Dublin on Christmas Day.

Natalia and Pawel Szharadeh’s baby girl, Amela, was born at 24 weeks and 6 days, weighing in at 770 grams (1.69lb).

Another baby girl was born at 12.45am, to parents Orlagh Bailey and Harry Heuston. The couple’s child weighed in at 3.79 kg (8.3lb) and is to be named Sophie.

The third baby, born to mother Caroline Shannon, was born at 1.15am. The baby boy weighed in at 3.75kg (8.2lb) and is yet to be named.