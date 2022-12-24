Man (20s) dies in single-car collision in Co Galway on Christmas Eve morning

No other injuries were reported and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 20s has died following a single-car crash in Tuam, Co Galway, in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene on the R347 road near the village of Ballyglunin.

His body was removed to Galway University Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out at a later date.

Gardaí say the fatal incident occurred at about 2.50am.

Gardaí attended the scene, which was preserved on Saturday afternoon pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

The R347 between Annagh Hill and Palm Tree junction remained closed on Saturday morning with local diversions in place.

No other injuries were reported and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Anyone with camera footage travelling in the area between 2.30am and 3am are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact any Tuam Garda station, or any other station, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.