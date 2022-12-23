Charity Christmas lights bring extra sparkle with marriage proposal in Santa’s grotto

Mary and Michael Whoriskey light up their home in Kerrykeel, Co Donegal, every Christmas for charity. Photograph: Joe Dunne

From marriage proposals to local businesses helping with energy bills, Christmas charity light displays are proving to be the focal point of communities around the country.

At Whoriskeys’ Christmas Lights on the Fanad peninsula in Co Donegal, Mary Whoriskey witnessed one of the most magical moments, where a couple got engaged at Santa’s Grotto.

The festive lighting spectacle has been a phenomenon in the remote hills of northwest Donegal since 2006 and to date has raised €94,000 for various charities.

When Mary and Michael Whoriskey decided to expand their outdoor Christmas lights collection in Kerrykeel in an effort to raise money for worthy causes, they chose Crumlin Children’s Hospital as their cause.

“About 60 years ago, when I was a small child, I spent a full year in that hospital with no visitors. Donegal was a long way from Dublin back then. Some other members of our family have spent time there since, so it was an obvious choice,” says Mary.

Mary and Michael Whoriskey outside their home in Kerrykeel, Co. Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Last year’s chosen charity was also an obvious choice for Mary, since her grandchild has travelled in the Bumbleance, the Children’s National Ambulance Service. This year’s chosen charity is Donegal Down Syndrome.

It was their best year to date, raising €18,000 for the charity.

“I think last year was particularly good because people weren’t going out because of Covid restrictions and concerns, and our garden has lots of fresh Atlantic air blowing through it so they felt really safe to visit,” she says.

Michael and Mary Whoriskey outside their Donegal home. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Mary says that this month’s Arctic spell left the byroads of Donegal dangerous to traverse, so there was “practically nobody during that week”, but the arrival of the milder weather saw traffic increase again.

They asked local businesses to help sponsor their energy bill and were extremely grateful to Sheridan’s Security for installing a camera, which helped gardaí to identify a thief who robbed their most sturdy donation box last year. Visit this webpage to donate.

Galway tradition

May Gibsey from Tuam, Co Galway, admitted she did “dither” over continuing her annual Christmas lights extravaganza for charity after her sister, Patsy Murphy, died of Covid in early October. Mary said she didn’t know if it would be appropriate to light up her house and garden. However, Patsy’s family encouraged her to continue the Galway tradition.

Family members have also helped with new features this year, making magical arches for lights leading to the Santa house and crib.

Each year we add more lights and features to the display. People have been very generous and stop to enjoy the lights and leave money — May Gibsey

Each year, septuagenarian May presents the donations to Croí, the West of Ireland Cardiology Foundation, in memory of her brother who died 15 years ago from a heart attack. When she started a decade ago, she also presented money to Cancer Care West. Her total donations to date amount to €12,000.

She says of her late brother’s death: “He was in his early 50s and it was an awful shock. So each year we add more lights and features to the display. People have been very generous and stop to enjoy the lights and leave money.”

The fact that she expects her electricity bill to double from €300 to €600 over the festive season doesn’t daunt her.

“This is for a good cause, so the costs are not important,” May adds. Visit here to donate.

Sandymount spectacle

Over on the other side of the country, 87-year-old Liam Tilly isn’t worried about energy bills. His local pub, The Bath in the Dublin city suburb of Sandymount, donates €1,000 to his festive spectacle.

The Sandymount, south Dublin, home of Liam Tilly (87). His Christmas lights display has raised more than €175,000 for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services over the past 12 years.

Earlier this year, he received a Hospice Hero Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of having raised more than €175,000 for Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services over the past 12 years.

“It all started 27 years ago with me lighting up the house for my seven children and then one year somebody suggested I do it for charity. I had an uncle who was in the hospice 60 years ago and its great work always stayed with me,” says Mr Tilly.

The fact that his grandson, Dean Tilly, recently joined Dublin Fire Brigade proved very handy this Christmas.

“I always add new features each year and Dean hopped up on a ladder and put a new Happy Christmas up on the roof,” he says. To donate to the charity lights in Sandymount, visit this webpage.