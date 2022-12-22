More than 100 prisoners granted temporary release for Christmas

The numbers being released, at 129 this year, represents a return to regular trends after releases were curtailed over the last two years due to complications related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

More than 100 prisoners will be temporarily released from prisons in the Republic in the coming days so they can spend time with their families over Christmas.

The periods of release vary between several hours and a number of days.

The most trusted prisoners will be released for a week, though such a long period of freedom is only ever extended to a very small group of prisoners.

The numbers being released, at 129 this year, represents a return to regular trends after releases were curtailed over the last two years due to complications related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE

Just 37 prisoners were released in 2020, and 70 were freed for Christmas last year, compared to 137 in 2019, before the pandemic began.

During the pandemic a big operation was put in place across the prison system that successfully stopped the virus spreading there, even when the healthcare system was being overwhelmed by cases in the community.

Due to the much higher risk in the community, than in prisons, fewer prisoners applied for Christmas release over the last two years.

The group set to be freed this year for Christmas represents about 3 per cent of the prisoner population. Those being released are generally freed on Christmas Eve.

“Many of the prisoners being released are nearing the end of their sentences and the overriding concern when considering the applications is the safety of the public,” the Irish Prison Service said in reply to queries from The Irish Times.

“In addition to compassionate and humane considerations, other criteria taken into account include the nature and gravity of the offence, length of sentence served to date, prior record on temporary release, behaviour while in custody and previous criminal history.

“All releases are subject to stringent conditions and any offender who breaks these conditions may be arrested and returned immediately to prison by the gardaí.”

The prison service added the “sensitivities of victims are an issue that has also been taken into account” and that “additional specific conditions” also apply in relation to victims.

Everyone registered with the prison service as a victim of a prisoner serving a sentence is informed when those prisoners were due to receive Christmas temporary release.

Applications for Christmas release are considered on grounds of public safety. Factors taken into account are compassionate and humane considerations as well as the nature and gravity of the offence; length of sentence served to date; prior record on temporary release, and previous criminal history.

In the past when prisoners have failed to report back to prison they have been given a few days’ grace to return. They would then be sought by gardaí. However, the vast majority of prisoners granted Christmas temporary release return on time.