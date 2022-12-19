Biden appoints Joe Kennedy as US special envoy to Northern Ireland

Joe Kennedy III is the grandson of former US senator and attorney general Robert Kennedy – the brother of president John F Kennedy. Photograph: Leigh Vogel/ Getty Images

The appointment of Joe Kennedy III as the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs has been confirmed.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

He also said that “in parallel, US diplomats in Europe and Washington will continue to engage with political leaders on efforts to restore the Northern Ireland Executive and to resolve differences on the Northern Ireland protocol”.

In a statement, Mr Blinken said Mr Kennedy would focus on “advancing economic development and investment opportunities in Northern Ireland to the benefit of all communities as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Northern Ireland.

“His role builds on the long-standing US commitment to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland and the peace dividends of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

“Joe has dedicated his career to public service, including eight years in the US House of Representatives, tenure as Massachusetts assistant district attorney, and service as a peace corps volunteer.

“He will draw from his extensive experience to support economic growth in Northern Ireland and to deepen US engagement with all communities.”

A member of one of the most famous Irish-American political dynasties, Mr Kennedy is the grandson of the former US senator and attorney general Robert Kennedy – the brother of president John F Kennedy – who was assassinated in 1968 while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The 42-year-old was a Massachusetts congressman from 2013-2021 but chose not to contest his seat in the 2020 election. He instead sought the Democratic nomination for the senate elections but lost the primary and subsequently stepped back from politics.