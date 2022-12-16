Man (40s) dies in single vehicle accident in Co Cork

The scene was preserved pending examination by the forensic collision investigators. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 40s has died following a collision in Co Cork on Friday evening.

The single vehicle incident occurred on the R619 near Dromahane, Co Cork, at approximately 5.05pm on Friday.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was preserved pending examination by the forensic collision investigators. The road was closed with local diversions out in place.

Gardaí appealed for any witnesses to the collision, including those with dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 02231450 or any Garda station.